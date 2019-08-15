At the Piermont Grand EC project in Sumang Walk in the Punggol area, City Developments and TID sold 378 units last month at a median price of S$1,107 per square foot (psf).

Developers sell 1,556 private homes including EC units in July, up 89% from 822 units in June: URA data

EXCLUDING ECs, developers sold 1,178 private homes in July 2019, up 43.5 per cent from the 821 units they moved in the previous month, but down 31.7 per cent from the 1,724 units they found buyers for, in July 2018.

Singapore seen as second in region for Belt and Road opportunities: survey

THE survey by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and PwC Singapore also showed Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia are seen as the markets in Asean and South Asia with the most opportunities related to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

S-Reit Index's 5 best performers averaged 47% YTD return: SGX

THE five Reits (real estate investment trusts) are RHT Health Trust (+98.2 per cent), Ascendas Hospitality Trust (+38.6 per cent), Ascendas India Trust (+35.3 per cent), Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (+34.9 per cent) and Mapletree Commercial Trust (+30.1 per cent).

Temasek sells stakes in Thai telco Intouch, the former Shin Corp, for US$506m

THE deal, South-east Asia's largest block trade in 2019, sent Intouch shares down nearly 6 per cent on Thursday in Bangkok trading.

GIC, Silver Lake-led group aims to extract US$900m payout with loan from Ancestry.com

AN investor group led by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and private equity firm Silver Lake Management LLC is looking to pull out more than US$900 million from the company through a special dividend mostly funded by new borrowings.

KiotViet raises US$6m Series A funds from Jungle, Traveloka

KIOTVIET will use the fresh funding to expand its point-of-sales business throughout Vietnam with a focus on remote areas, build up its leadership team, as well as to better serve the country’s microbusinesses and SMEs

Hong Fok Q2 profit slumps 42% to S$2.3m

Katrina swings into S$2.1m H1 loss after hospitality purchase

