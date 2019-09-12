FOR the first half of 2019, women on boards increased by 0.5 percentage point to 15.7 per cent among top 100 primary-listed companies by market capitalisation on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), said the Council for Board Diversity.

Stories you might have missed

Women's board appointment in top 100 SGX-listed firms rises to 15.7% in H1

FIVE of these companies, which are already gender-diverse - ComfortDelGro, SBS Transit, Wing Tai Holdings, First Resources and SATS - each added a woman director.

Unemployment for locals creeps up in Q2: MOM

THERE was no spike in layoffs despite the economic slowdown but jobseekers faced a tougher slog in the first half of this year.

Singapore retail sales down by 1.8% to S$3.6b in July

RETAILERS here took in S$3.6 billion in July, down by 1.8 per cent year on year - easing from June’s 8.9 per cent drop, and less severe than the 2.9 per cent slip.

Belmont Rd GCB in 3rd stab at mortgagee sale with price shaved again to S$39m

THE auction will be held on Sept 18 at 2.30pm at Amara Hotel, Level 3 and the new guide price works out to S$1,444 per square foot (psf) based on 27,000 square feet (sq ft) in land area.

DBS rolls out lending initiative, rebates for Singapore SMEs facing headwinds

MORE local businesses are expecting a drop in their revenue and profit margin as the economy slows, with trade tensions being a top concern among them, as seen from a survey by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in August.

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.3% on Thursday despite US tariffs delay

THE Straits Times Index closed 9.56 points lower or 0.3 per cent at 3,194.96 on Thursday.