Millennium & Copthorne Hotels owns, manages and invests in 140 hotels across 26 countries, including the Millennium Biltmore in Los Angeles (pictured).

CDL takeover offer for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels turns unconditional

City Developments Limited (CDL) said its final cash offer to acquire all the remaining shares in its London-listed subsidiary Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) has been declared unconditional in all respects.

AEM Holdings gets S$280m in sales orders; raises revenue guidance for FY2019

Equipment manufacturer AEM Holdings has received sales orders worth S$280 million for delivery in fiscal year 2019 as of Sept 12. As such, the group is revising its expected revenue range to between S$285 million and S$305 million for FY2019.

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

Vertex Growth Fund, the sixth and newest member of Vertex Venture Holdings’ global network of venture capital (VC) funds, has raised US$290 million for its inaugural fund.

TEE International appoints PwC external investigator into unauthorised transactions

TEE International has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Risk Services Pte Ltd as external investigator to look into unauthorised transactions totalling S$6.55 million allegedly made under the instruction of group chief executive and managing director Phua Chian Kin.

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

Telco startup Circles.Life has extended its digital services to Australia through a partnership with Singtel's Australian subsidiary Optus, it announced on Friday.

Singapore shares post gains on Friday, up 2.1% on the week

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended the week at 3,211.49, up 16.53 points or 0.5 per cent. The blue-chip index added 67.01 points or 2.1 per cent from last Friday's close of 3,144.48.