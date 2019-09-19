Even as the region works on free trade agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), it must do so in a way that is not exclusive, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat at the Milken Institute Asia Summit on Thursday

Stories you might have missed

Asian FTAs 'not exclusive', support multilateral trading system: Heng

ONE encouraging thing is that Asia "continues to believe in free trade, globalisation, in the division of labour", Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat said, pointing to Asean's free trade agreements, including the RCEP that is in the works.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

SingPost's struggling US units fail to find suitable buyers, to seek court protection

MAIL and logistics firm Singapore Post (SingPost) said on Thursday that its six-month sale process for its US e-commerce businesses Jagged Peak and TradeGlobal has closed with "no acceptable offers".

Temasek’s Vertex closes record US$305m South-east Asian fund

THE amount raised was a record for an early-stage investment vehicle in the region, underscoring growing interest in its startup scene.

CapitaLand group of stocks outpaced global peers with 28% YTD return: SGX

THIS is above the average and median returns of both the 100 largest capitalised property stocks in the world as well as the 100 largest in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), which stood at 20 per cent and 16 per cent respectively as at Sept 18.

OUE to sell serviced apartments to Hong Kong's Dorsett, AMTD for S$289m

PROPERTY developer OUE Limited has inked agreements to sell Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore, its luxury serviced residences and hotel business along Shenton Way, for S$289 million in total.

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.3% on Fed’s mixed rate signals

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened on higher ground but for most part, moved between positive and negative territory before finishing the day at 3,158.80, down 8.04 points or 0.25 per cent.