Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Sep 23, 2019 - 6:39 PM

The city-state made the list of 20 global markets that are most rapidly improving their individual potential for trade to grow, coming in at 16th place, according to the bank’s new Trade20 Index.
AFP

Singapore in world's top 20 for trade growth potential: StanChart study

THE city-state made the list of 20 global markets that are most rapidly improving their individual potential for trade to grow, coming in at 16th place, according to the bank’s new Trade20 Index.

Outcome-based approach to corporate governance key for firms: Ong

PREOCCUPATION with rules and regulations is causing companies to lose sight of the outcomes of good corporate governance, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday at the launch of the 10th Corporate Governance Week by the Securities Investors Association Singapore (Sias).

Singapore headline inflation edges up to 0.5% in August; core inflation stays flat

THIS reflects higher private road transport inflation and a smaller decline in accommodation costs, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade & Industry (MTI) said in a joint statement.

Singapore to avert technical recession in Q3, but support still warranted: DBS

SINGAPORE'S economy is expected to avert a technical recession in the third quarter this year, thanks to a mild improvement in the manufacturing sector, though support is still warranted, according to a latest report by DBS Group Research. 

Singapore banks' South, S-E Asia exposure raises risks: Fitch Ratings

WHEN it comes to risks from markets outside Singapore, the Republic's three major banks DBS, UOB and OCBC experienced more asset-quality issues in South and South-east Asia. 

