Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in August: MAS preliminary data

Bank lending in Singapore inched 0.6 per cent higher in August from a month ago, as continued contraction in consumer loans was offset by a rise in business loans, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Monday.

Cyber risks from IT supply chains a rising threat for financial firms: MAS panel

The IT supply chains for the banking industry are increasingly being targeted and exploited by cyber criminals, and to that end, financial institutions should be conducting source code reviews, system integrity checks, and network anomaly detection, among other things, to mitigate these risks.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Hyflux debt moratorium extended by two more months to Dec 2

The High Court on Monday granted Hyflux a two-month extension on its debt moratorium until Dec 2, after most of its creditors either took no position or showed support for the move, with the exception of an unsecured working group of creditors.

'What are you scared of? My house is full of lawyers', Quah allegedly said when asked about market manipulation

A former remisier testified that when he asked his client Quah Su-Ling if she was manipulating the market, she gave him the response "What are you scared of? My house is full of lawyers".

Pair of Duxton Hill shophouses up for sale with S$11m guide price

A pair of two-storey conservation shophouses in Duxton Hill, Tanjong Pagar has been launched for sale with an S$11 million guide price, marketing agent JLL announced on Monday.

SIIC eyes waste-to-energy business in Shanghai

Mainboard-listed SIIC Environment Holdings on Monday said it has formed a joint venture (JV) company with Baowu Environment with 1.1 billion yuan (S$198.9 million) in registered capital.

The STI Today

Singapore shares drop 0.2% despite positive China factory data

Investors took heart to a better-than-expected August reading for China's manufacturing sector but worries over US President Donald Trump's latest trade threat meant it was a mixed start to the week for Asian equities.