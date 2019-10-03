These startups include sports media firm ONE Championship, fashion e-commerce firm Zilingo (above), and automotive marketplace Carro.

Stories you might have missed

More late stage funding needed to help region's 'aspiring unicorns': Temasek-Google-Bain report

NEARLY 70 companies are valued between US$100 million and US$1 billion, according to the e-Conomy 2019 report by Temasek, Google and Bain released on Thursday.

Tuas Port allows opportunity to rethink shipping: PM Lee

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"BECAUSE the port will be on a completely greenfield site, we can design from a clean slate and make innovation and sustainability key features. Tuas Port will also give us sufficient capacity to anchor shipping lines and alliances and host the world’s biggest container," Mr Lee said in a speech.

E-commerce and logistics sector tops warehouse occupancy in Singapore: Colliers

THE e-commerce and logistics sector accounted for 44 per cent - the biggest chunk - of occupied warehouse space in Singapore, according to a Colliers International report on Thursday.

Singaporean's motorcycle taxi app challenging Grab in Manila

FOUNDER Angeline Tham's Angkas - the Filipino word for "hitching a ride" - has in three years become one of the Philippines' most popular ride-hailing services with three million downloads and 27,000 registered drivers.

Singapore takes top spot in inaugural global smart city citizen survey

THE inaugural index looks at how citizens perceive the scope and impact of efforts to make their cities "smart", balancing economic and technological aspects with "humane dimensions".

The STI today