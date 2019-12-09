You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daughter claims Australian ex-PM urged silence on alleged rape

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 11:33 AM

[SYDNEY] The daughter of former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke said he ordered her to keep quiet about her alleged rape by one of his political allies for fear it would damage his career, Australian media has reported.

Rosslyn Dillon alleged she was raped three times by a late Labor member of parliament in the 1980s, The New Daily reported on Saturday.

In a court affidavit, Ms Dillon said her father - one of Australia's most popular prime ministers - told her not to go to the police to avoid controversy ahead of his challenge for the party leadership in 1982.

The allegations were reportedly made as part of her A$4 million (S$3.71 million) claim to Hawke's estate, which she is disputing after receiving A$750,000 in his will.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hawke was unsuccessful in his 1982 attempt to become Labor leader. He took over the following year and was quickly elected prime minister, a position he held until 1991.

SEE ALSO

Former Australian PM Bob Hawke, 89, dies

He died in May aged 89.

According to The New Daily, there are several inconsistencies in Ms Dillon's claims, including the timing of certain documented historical events.

Ms Dillon's sister, Sue Pieters-Hawke, said the family had been aware of the allegations at the time and Hawke found them distressing.

"She did tell people at the time. I believe there was a supportive response but it didn't involve using the legal system," she told The New Daily.

Ms Dillon reportedly said she was "still haunted by the sexual assaults" and may have found closure if she had been able to go to the police.

AFP

Government & Economy

Australians' faith in government hits record low

Arms sales worldwide up nearly 5%, says new report

Japan third-quarter GDP growth revised up

As Federal Reserve reiterates rate pause, forecasts likely to be blown off course

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points: BMG poll

Mexico accepts US steel demand in USMCA, with conditions

BREAKING

Dec 9, 2019 11:17 AM
Life & Culture

SNL: Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden rule the Nato cafeteria

[NEW YORK] If there are two things that Saturday Night Live (SNL) loves, it's geopolitics and celebrity cameos and...

Dec 9, 2019 11:13 AM
Energy & Commodities

Tighter climate policies could erase US$2.3t in companies value: report

[LONDON] Tighter government climate regulations by 2025 could wipe up to US$2.3 trillion off the value of companies...

Dec 9, 2019 11:02 AM
Energy & Commodities

Norway’s giant new oil field sees North Sea flows to Asia surge

[LONDON] The start-up of a giant new oil field in Norway's part of the North Sea has led to a surge in shipments...

Dec 9, 2019 10:58 AM
Banking & Finance

Global financial watchdogs take aim at Big Tech's data dominance

[LONDON] Google, Alibaba and other "Big Tech" companies could be forced to share data on financial services...

Dec 9, 2019 10:57 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices stumble on weak China exports hangover

[TOKYO] Oil prices fell on Monday after data showing China's overall exports of goods and services shrank for a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly