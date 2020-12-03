Davos may move to Singapore as WEF holds talks on 2021 location

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has held preliminary talks with officials in Singapore about relocating its high-profile Davos annual meeting.

The WEF is currently planning to hold the 2021 event at the Buergenstock resort in Lucerne, but is considering alternative locations because of the status of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

While the Forum and Singapore have held discussions, no decision has been made, according to a spokesperson at Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry. They also said health and safety is the priority and any international conferences must adhere to strict rules.

The WEF plans to make a decision on the 2021 location by Christmas.

The much-hyped event in Davos hosts world leaders, central bankers, corporate executives as well as celebrities and billionaires. It's already been postponed from January to May due to the pandemic.

BLOOMBERG