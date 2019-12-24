You are here

Death for 5 in Saudi Arabia for killing of Jamal Khashoggi

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Riyadh

A COURT in Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Saudi Arabia's state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV channel reported that three others were sentenced to prison. All can appeal the verdicts.

The Crown Prince drew international condemnation for the killing because several Saudi agents involved worked directly for him. The kingdom denies that the Crown Prince had any involvement or knowledge of the operation.

State TV also reported the Saudi attorney-general's investigation showed that the Crown Prince's former top adviser, Saud al-Qahtani, had no proven involvement in the killing. Al-Qahtani, however, has been sanctioned by the United States for his alleged role in the operation.

The court also ruled that the Saudi consul-general in Istanbul at the time, Mohammed al-Otaibi, was not guilty. He was released from prison after the verdicts were announced, according to state TV.

The trials of the accused were carried out in near total secrecy, though a handful of diplomats, including from Turkey, as well as members of Khashoggi's family were allowed to attend the sessions.

The killing had shocked the world and drawn condemnation from the international community, including the United Nations.

Mr Khashoggi had walked into his country's consulate in Istanbul on that morning in October 2018 to collect documents that would allow him to wed his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, who waited for him outside. He never walked out.

Agnes Callamard, a UN special rapporteur who authored an inquiry into Mr Khashoggi's killing, later said the search for justice must not be left to the Saudi judicial system, which is "so vulnerable to political interference". President Donald Trump condemned the killing, and his administration sanctioned 17 Saudis suspected of being involved, though not the Crown Prince.

Mr Trump, however, has steadfastly resisted calls by members of his own party for a tougher response and has defended maintaining good relations with Saudi Arabia, framing its importance as a major buyer of US military equipment and weapons and saying this creates American jobs.

Meanwhile, numerous critics of the Saudi Crown Prince remained imprisoned and face trial for their acts of dissent.  AP

