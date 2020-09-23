You are here

Death toll from India building collapse jumps to 26

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 6:57 AM

The death toll from an apartment block collapse in western India climbed to 26 late on Tuesday, with around a dozen people still believed to be trapped, officials said, as rescuers searched for survivors.
[MUMBAI] The death toll from an apartment block collapse in western India climbed to 26 late on Tuesday, with around a dozen people still believed to be trapped, officials said, as rescuers searched for survivors.

Emergency workers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have pulled 20 survivors from the rubble of the three-storey building in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai.

The NDRF had earlier said that its teams had managed to rescue five more people on Tuesday, more than 30 hours after the accident, but commandant Ithape Pandit later told AFP that the reports were wrong.

"There was a mistake in reporting the accurate figures," he said.

"Total death toll stands at 26.... We have rescued 20 people so far and operations are still ongoing", he said, adding that emergency workers were searching for around 12-15 people believed to be trapped under debris.

Feuding minority shareholder agrees to exit India's Tata group

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear, but building collapses are common during India's June-September monsoon season, with old and rickety structures buckling after days of non-stop rain.

AFP

Trump administration plans two meetings on Big Tech on Wednesday

UK MPs agree compromise for contentious Brexit bill

World should not be dominated by China-US 'rivalry': Macron

Facebook says fake accounts from China aimed at US politics

No-deal Brexit will hit UK economy more than Covid-19: study

In major move, China sets 2060 goal to go carbon neutral

