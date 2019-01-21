You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Death toll from Mexico fuel explosion rises to 85

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 12:48 PM

AK_mexicodeathtoll_2101.jpg
The death toll from a fiery explosion in central Mexico rose to 85 on Sunday as authorities vowed to hold accountable those responsible for a deliberate fuel-line puncture that drew hundreds of people looking to gather petrol before it ignited.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TLAHUELILPAN, Mexico] The death toll from a fiery explosion in central Mexico rose to 85 on Sunday as authorities vowed to hold accountable those responsible for a deliberate fuel-line puncture that drew hundreds of people looking to gather petrol before it ignited.

The search for human remains at the site of the explosion in the state of Hidalgo ended late Saturday. While families began to bury the dead, officials indicated the death toll could still rise.

Health Minister Jorge Alcocer said 85 deaths were confirmed and that another 58 people were hospitalised in Hidalgo, while others in worse conditions had been moved to Mexico City for specialised treatment.

Family members of the victims have called on the government to continue looking for remains and to bring back forensic experts for that purpose.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Funerals already have begun, but the handover of remains has been slow because many of the victims were burned beyond recognition.

The Hidalgo state prosecutor said 54 of the dead could not be readily identified, and require DNA analysis.

Mourners began arriving little by little at the home of one of the victims, while in the adjacent street a hearse carried another corpse.

"He's gone forever," sobbed a woman as the remains of Cesar Jimenez were transferred to a church for a funeral mass attended by dozens of relatives and friends.

At a cultural centre, loved ones publicly displayed pictures of the missing.

"We are sick and tired of searching around in every hospital," said Moises Mejia, trying to find his missing wife Karina Ugalde and her sister Angelica.

"We gave some DNA from their dad to see if they are in (nearby) Tula. We want them to search more (near the blast and fire). Why did they go and move all that dirt over there?" he asked.

Another man, Antonio Garcia, wandered about searching for his nephew Lupillo, 17.

"I don't know what he was thinking going over there," he said. "I would always see him buying his gas (at stations). I don't understand why he'd go over there to steal it."

A TORRENT OF FUEL 

Hundreds of people had been drawn to the place where suspected fuel thieves tapped into a pipeline in the town of Tlahuelilpan.

Images captured by local media showed a torrent of fuel escaping from a pipeline as people converged on the site with buckets and jerrycans to collect petrol

A massive explosion engulfed the area in flames, and local media showed images of people screaming as they fled, their clothes in flames, some with severe burns.

Asked whether those hospitalized would be considered suspects, Attorney General Alejandro Gertz said investigators do not seek to "victimise the communities."

"We are going to find those responsible for actions that generated this tragedy," he said. "Victimising the whole population is not (the investigation's) function nor is it established in the law."

The disaster came during a crackdown by the new government of President Manuel Lopez Obrador on the lucrative illegal business of fuel thefts, which triggered shortages of petrol.

On Friday, when authorities heard that fuel traffickers had punctured the pipeline, about 25 soldiers arrived and attempted to block off the area, Defense Secretary Luis Crescencio Sandoval told reporters.

But the soldiers were unable to contain the estimated 700 civilians - including entire families - who swarmed in to collect the spilled petrol, witnesses said.

The armed soldiers had been moved away from the pipeline to avoid any risk of confrontation with the crowd when the blast occurred, about two hours after the pipeline was first breached, Sandoval said.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist who took office only weeks ago, traveled to the scene on Saturday.

He did not fault the soldiers, saying: "The attitude of the army was correct. It is not easy to impose order on a crowd." He vowed to continue fighting the growing problem of fuel theft.

"I am deeply saddened by the suffering in Tlahuelilpan," Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter. He called on his "whole government" to extend assistance.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
3 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

file6w4dxe3cj15tmg97l5b.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore finance minister says 2019 Budget to focus on education, healthcare, security and defence

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Jan 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, MMP Resources, Rich Capital, FSL Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening