You are here
BT LEADERS' FORUM
Deep understanding of Asean is key to seizing opportunities: panellists
Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing says it is crucial to maintain S'pore's role as a gateway to Asean
Singapore
CONTRARY to popular belief, China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) consists of more than just large-scale, infrastructure projects, and Singapore can be an effective partner for China to enter the region if it plays its cards right, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg