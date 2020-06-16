You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Defence alleges abuse of process in Canada arrest of Huawei executive

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 7:09 AM

rk_MengWanzhou _160620.jpg
Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on Monday accused Canadian police and border agents, in collusion with the FBI, of abuse of process in her arrest on a US warrant.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[VANCOUVER] Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on Monday accused Canadian police and border agents, in collusion with the FBI, of abuse of process in her arrest on a US warrant.

At a British Columbia Supreme Court hearing to set the timetable for extradition hearings, defence lawyer David Martin argued that Canadian officials purposely delayed her arrest by several hours during a December 2018 stopover in Vancouver in order to gather evidence for the FBI.

In court filings, the defence said this "pre-planned scheme" allowed authorities to snoop through her electronic devices under the pretense of a customs inspection.

The court heard previously that the FBI had asked for Meng's devices to be stored in "signal-blocking" bags, which the Canada Border Services Agency did.

The FBI also asked for electronic serial numbers and images of Meng's devices.

SEE ALSO

Asia's electronics sector booms, bucking global economic slump

The daughter of the billionaire founder of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, Ren Zhengfei, is wanted in the US for fraud linked to Iran sanctions.

Mr Martin called the US extradition request "an extravagant extraterritorial jurisdictional reach."

He pointed to a Canadian Security Intelligence Service memo outlining that the FBI would not be present at Meng's arrest "in order to avoid the perception of influence" as proof that CSIS was "conscious of obscuring the involvement of the FBI."

The heavily-redacted memo was released by a federal court on Friday.

In it, CSIS warned that Meng's arrest would be "highly political" and likely to "send shock waves around the world."

It would also certainly become "a significant bilateral issue" for Canada and China, it said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily briefing the memo "shows once again that the whole Meng Wanzhou case is a serious political incident."

"It speaks volumes about the US political calculations to purposefully suppress Huawei and other Chinese high-tech companies," Mr Zhao said, adding that Canada had acted as an "accomplice."

"We once again urge Canada to take China's solemn position and concerns seriously, immediately release Meng and ensure her safe return to China, and not to go further down the wrong path," he said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 16, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

New York police to disband plain-clothes unit

[NEW YORK] America's largest police force, the NYPD, is to disband its plain-clothes anti-crime unit, its...

Jun 16, 2020 07:02 AM
Energy & Commodities

UAE says low oil price unsustaible, warns of shocks

[DUBAI] UAE Energy Minister Suheil al-Mazrouei said on Monday current low oil and gas prices are unsustainable and...

Jun 16, 2020 06:58 AM
Energy & Commodities

Defying Trump, Iran aims to keep offloading petrol glut to Venezuela

[LONDON] Iran could send two to three cargoes a month in regular petrol sales to ally Venezuela, sources say,...

Jun 16, 2020 06:55 AM
Transport

Pilot's body recovered after US fighter jet crashes off UK coast

[LONDON] The body of a pilot has been found after a US F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed into the North Sea during a...

Jun 16, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Europe reopens borders but China battles new virus outbreak

[BRUSSELS] A raft of EU nations reopened their borders to fellow Europeans on Monday after months of coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.