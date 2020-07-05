You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Democracy activists' books unavailable in Hong Kong libraries after new law

Sun, Jul 05, 2020 - 3:37 PM

[HONG KONG] Books by prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy figures have become unavailable in the Chinese-ruled city's public libraries, days after Beijing introduced sweeping national security legislation, according to online records and one activist.

The law, which came into force on Tuesday night at the same time its contents were published, punishes crimes related to secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison.

A search for books by young activist Joshua Wong or pro-democracy politician Tanya Chan on the public libraries website showed the books, including "Unfree Speech", co-authored by Mr Wong, either unavailable or under review.

"The national security law ... imposes a mainland-style censorship regime upon this international financial city," Mr Wong tweeted on Saturday, adding his titles "are now prone to book censorship".

The national-security legislation has been criticised by pro-democracy activists, lawyers and foreign governments who fear it would be used to stifle dissent and undermine freedoms the former British colony was promised when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

SEE ALSO

Five ways Hong Kong has changed under China's security law

The day after the law came into effect, one man was arrested for carrying a Hong Kong independence flag.

On Friday, the local government declared the slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" illegal. And a man who had driven a motorcycle into police officers during a protest and carried a flag with that message was charged with terrorism and inciting secessionism.

The city's Leisure and Cultural Services Department, which runs libraries, was quoted by local media saying books had been removed while it was being determined whether they violate the law.

Local and Beijing officials have repeatedly said the legislation would not curb freedom of speech or the media, nor any other rights in the city. The new law, they said, only targets a few "troublemakers".

It is unclear how many books are under review. Two titles by Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning political dissident Liu Xiaobo were still available, according to the online search.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

India to reopen Taj Mahal with social distancing, masks

Britain weighs vouchers to boost spending in virus-hit sectors: Guardian

Greece PM says won't accept strict EU conditions on Covid-19 aid: FT

Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left' in July Fourth speech

Tokyo new coronavirus infections over 100 for third day, NHK says

England's health dilemma: pubs open, gyms shut

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 5, 2020 03:24 PM
Government & Economy

India to reopen Taj Mahal with social distancing, masks

[NEW DELHI] Visitors to the Taj Mahal will have to wear masks at all times, keep their distance and not touch its...

Jul 5, 2020 03:07 PM
Energy & Commodities

Big Oil confronts possibility of terminal demand decline

[PARIS] Although crude prices have rebounded from coronavirus crisis lows, oil executives and experts are starting...

Jul 5, 2020 02:55 PM
Real Estate

In Israeli settlements, money is on annexation real estate boom

[ARIEL] In the Jewish settlement of Ariel, Perri Ben Senior can't wait for Israel to annex this part of the occupied...

Jul 5, 2020 02:46 PM
Government & Economy

Britain weighs vouchers to boost spending in virus-hit sectors: Guardian

[BENGALURU] British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering plans to hand out vouchers of £500 (S$869) for...

Jul 5, 2020 02:31 PM
Technology

Rocket Lab vehicle fails to reach orbit, loses payload of satellites

[WASHINGTON] A rocket from small-satellite launch firm Rocket Lab failed to reach orbit minutes after a successful...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.