You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Democrat impeachment talk gains as Trump blocks lawyer testimony

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 6:48 AM

BP_Don McGahn_220519_23.jpg
Democratic Party talk of impeachment intensified on Tuesday after Donald Trump's former lawyer Don McGahn refused to testify about obstruction allegations against the US president.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Democratic Party talk of impeachment intensified on Tuesday after Donald Trump's former lawyer Don McGahn refused to testify about obstruction allegations against the US president.

House Democratic leaders held off fresh pressure from rank-and-file legislators to launch an effort to remove the president, after the White House again stymied their probe into Mr Trump's actions in the Russia meddling investigation.

But Mr McGahn's refusal to abide by a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee stoked the furor among Democrats, with more demanding the party resolve to put the president on trial.

"Stonewalling Congress on witnesses and the unredacted Mueller report only enhances the President's appearance of guilt, and as a result, he has pushed Congress to a point where we must start an impeachment inquiry," said Representative Mark Pocan, one of the leaders of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We need to do our job & vote on impeachment," tweeted Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has so far fended off pressure to pursue that option, scheduled a party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

"I don't think we're there at this point in time," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Ms Pelosi's deputy, said Tuesday.

Mr Hoyer said they would continue on the current path of investigating Trump, which has included seeking testimony and documents that so far the Trump administration has refused to hand over.

"And if it leads to a conclusion that we need to proceed further through other avenues, including impeachment, so be it," he said.

WHITE HOUSE 'STONEWALLING' 

Mr McGahn's refusal to appear before the Judiciary Committee was the most recent in a growing list of ways the White House has frustrated investigations by the Democrat-controlled House.

Mr Trump's Justice Department has refused to turn over to Congress the unexpurgated version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's final report on his Russia meddling and obstruction investigation, along with supporting documentary evidence.

Arrangements for Mr Mueller himself to testify have been stalled on his insisting that much of his testimony take place in private.

And the White House appealed on Tuesday against a federal court order for Mr Trump's accountants to turn over years of his financial records to another House committee.

Mr McGahn was subpoenaed to testify on evidence he provided to Mr Mueller on Mr Trump's efforts to stifle that investigation, evidence which Mr Mueller indicated was strong enough to support criminal obstruction charges.

Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said each of the incidents that Mr McGahn described to Mr Mueller "constitutes a crime," and that Mr McGahn must testify.

"Our subpoenas are not optional," Mr Nadler said in opening the hearing with the witness chair empty.

"Let me be clear: this committee will hear Mr McGahn's testimony, even if we have to go to court to secure it."

Mr Nadler accused Mr Trump of "stonewalling" but the White House maintains that Mr Mueller's sprawling probe cleared the president, meaning there was no need for more digging.

The White House also says that people on Mr Trump's staff cannot legally be compelled to testify - an argument that Mr Nadler disagrees with.

SHADOW OF 2020

But Democrats remain divided on how to move ahead. With an election 18 months away, Democratic leaders have so far stuck to the position that determined investigations of Mr Trump will serve a better purpose than a politically fraught impeachment effort.

The Washington Post reported that late Monday Mr Nadler, whose committee would handle any impeachment action, told Ms Pelosi that he favoured opening an impeachment inquiry, the first step in the process.

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a member of Mr Nadler's committee, told reporters that she will formally introduce a "resolution of investigation" for impeachment "in the next 48 hours."

But Mr Hoyer argued that his fellow Democrats were not yet ready.

"I don't think there is any Democrat who probably wouldn't in their gut say, he's done some things that probably justify impeachment," said Mr Hoyer.

"Having said that... I think the majority of Democrats continue to believe that we need to continue to pursue the avenue that we've been on."

AFP

Government & Economy

Adidas, Nike, PUMA say new tariffs on China would be 'catastrophic'

US trade chief to talk with EU, Japan amid concerns over Chinese subsidies

Chinese ambassador says Beijing ready for further trade talks

Embattled May dangles promise of new Brexit vote

Trump meets Pacific islands leaders to boost US ties

Kirchner corruption trial opens in Argentina

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

Must Read

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

lwx_container_220519_2.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

ESG cuts exports forecast range to 0 to -2% contraction following 6.4% Q1 drop

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening