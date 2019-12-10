Democrats expected to unveil two articles of impeachment: reports

Democrats are expected to announce on Tuesday two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, US media reported on Monday evening.

The articles will focus on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, The Washington Post said, citing three official familiar with the matter.

CNN said a third article on obstruction of justice was still being debated, and the network's sources cautioned that plans were still being finalised.

The reports followed an hours-long hearing Monday at which Democrats laid out their case for Mr Trump's impeachment, branding the US president a "clear and present danger" to national security.

Four months after a whistleblower sparked the investigation of Mr Trump for seeking illicit political favours from Ukraine, Democrats said there was abundant evidence that he had committed bribery, abused his power and obstructed the investigation.

At the contentious House Judiciary Committee hearing, Republicans repeatedly punched back while Mr Trump himself denounced the inquiry as a "disgrace" and "hoax".

AFP