Denmark's Liberal PM Rasmussen concedes election defeat

[COPENHAGEN] Denmark's Liberal Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen conceded defeat in the country's general election on Wednesday, after the left-wing opposition bloc emerged victorious.

"We had a really good election, but there will be a change of government," Mr Lokke told supporters at an election night rally, after his Liberal party, which has been in power for 14 of the past 18 years, came in second behind the Social Democrats.

