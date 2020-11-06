You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Denmark's mink cull a 'black day' for farmers

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 12:31 AM

[COPENHAGEN] Denmark's mink industry faced economic collapse after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in the animals and people, prompting a nationwide cull and stricter lockdown measures in the north of the country.

The government said on Wednesday that it would...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK's Sunak boosts £200b jobs rescue

Pope shakes up running of Vatican funds after London property scandal

US weekly jobless claims fall marginally

Bank of England to probe possible leak of QE decision to Sun newspaper

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

European Development Finance group to exit fossil fuel investments by 2030

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 6, 2020 12:24 AM
Banking & Finance

HSBC 'fraudulently deceived' by Lim family into lending US$111.7m to Hin Leong, suit says

[SINGAPORE] HSBC is suing the Lim family and an employee of bankrupt oil trader Hin Leong Trading to recover US$85....

Nov 6, 2020 12:23 AM
Banking & Finance

Lloyd's of London ditches plan to create own electronic exchanges

[LONDON] Lloyd's of London has dropped ambitious plans to set up its own electronic exchanges and will work with...

Nov 6, 2020 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Sunak boosts £200b jobs rescue

[LONDON] Finance minister Rishi Sunak ploughed more money into Britain's £200 billion (S$353.9 billion) economic...

Nov 5, 2020 11:43 PM
Government & Economy

Pope shakes up running of Vatican funds after London property scandal

[VATICAN CITY] Pope Francis has stripped the Vatican's Secretariat of State of control over its own funds, moving...

Nov 5, 2020 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall marginally

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, but...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Who will fill the prime real estate left behind by Robinsons?

UG Healthcare posts 74-fold increase in Q1 net profit to S$22.7m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Two conservation shophouses in Clarke Quay for sale with S$6.2m guide price

Osome raises US$3m from XA Network and AltaIR Capital

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for