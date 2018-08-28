You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Deposed Australia PM Turnbull set to quit parliament this week

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 9:51 AM

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS-FILES-002713.jpg
Dumped prime minister Malcolm Turnbull will quit parliament this week, reports said Tuesday, in another headache for Australia's rattled government which will temporarily lose its tiny one-seat majority.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Dumped prime minister Malcolm Turnbull will quit parliament this week, reports said Tuesday, in another headache for Australia's rattled government which will temporarily lose its tiny one-seat majority.

The moderate was deposed in a Liberal party coup last week driven by a hardline conservative faction.

After being knifed, he indicated would leave parliament rather than go to the backbench and told a party gathering on Monday evening he will officially resign on Friday, broadcaster ABC and Fairfax Media reported.

His departure will trigger a by-election for his Sydney seat, potentially on October 6, leaving new Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a precarious position with no parliamentary majority for two weeks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Turnbull's seat in the wealthy Sydney enclave of Wentworth is traditionally a Liberal safe haven, although a backlash against the government's political infighting could make this less certain.

"As you know, my prime ministership has come to an end. The circumstances have appalled most Australians but again, I won't labour the point," he told the Monday meeting, Fairfax reported.

"I have a strong view which I've made very clear publicly so it comes as no surprise, that former prime ministers are best out of parliament not in it, and I think recent events best underline the value of that observation.

"And so, accordingly, on Friday, I will resign from the House of Representatives."

Christine Forster - the sister of arch-conservative Tony Abbott, who helped orchestrate Mr Turnbull's demise - has already put her hand up to replace Mr Turnbull in the plum seat.

Ms Forster, who is gay and was a high-profile proponent of same-sex marriage in a successful campaign last year, is a well-known Liberal councillor in Sydney.

Others reportedly in the running include businessman and former ambassador to Israel Dave Sharma, while the Greens and Labor will almost certainly field candidates.

AFP

Government & Economy

Flat buyers using CPF can keep up to S$20,000 in Ordinary Account when taking HDB loan

Trump says he has reached trade deal with Mexico: What's in it

German foreign minister brands Trump's EU policy 'irritating'

Facebook move on Myanmar raises thorny political questions

Trump, under pressure to honour McCain, orders flags to half-staff

New Zealand PM Ardern sets up advisory council to counter gloomy business sentiment

Editor's Choice

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_ABTENDER28_3544352-page-001.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Real Estate

Pasir Ris white site up for sale by public tender

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
3 HDB to launch over 2,000 new waterfront flats in Punggol
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, GuocoLand, Falcon Energy, Chew's Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_FOREST28_3544275.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir bans foreigners from buying Forest City project

Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackGold: Bribery allegations won't affect operations, financials

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening