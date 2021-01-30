Develop standardised verification for Covid-19 tests and vaccines so international travel can resume: PM

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
COUNTRIES should work together to develop a robust system to verify the authenticity of Covid-19 tests and vaccinations, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday.
A standardised system is essential to reopen borders and resume international travel, he said in a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes