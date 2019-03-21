You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Devin Nunes sued a parody cow, and It conquered Twitter

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 8:28 AM

BP_Devin Nunes_210319_24.jpg
Consider this: A parody account pretending to be an imaginary cow owned by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is more popular on Twitter than the congressman, a day after he sued the account (and Twitter) for US$250 million.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Consider this: A parody account pretending to be an imaginary cow owned by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is more popular on Twitter than the congressman, a day after he sued the account (and Twitter) for US$250 million.

This is how politics and humor now play out in the strange world of social media.

The parody account @DevinCow had only 1,200 followers on Monday, but it ended Wednesday afternoon with 467,000, surpassing Mr Nunes' account with its 395,000 followers. And the count was still growing.

But there's more. A website now sells Devin Cow T-shirts. Twitter users have been celebrating with cow-themed items and jokes. Even Mr Nunes' fellow legislators showed their support for the errant beast. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., told Nunes on Twitter to "lighten up, dude."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Of course, no one might have heard of @DevinCow if Mr Nunes had not sued Twitter and other users for defamation Tuesday, seeking US$250 million and an end to online mockery he said no one should have to "suffer in their whole life."

The cow account, created in August 2017 and apparently inspired by the Nunes family's dairy farm, has mocked him relentlessly.

For some, the lawsuit was another reason to poke fun at Mr Nunes, who is viewed as an ally of President Donald Trump. For others it proved how toxic Twitter could be. Indeed, there was some surprise that a parody account would garner more attention than a publicly elected official.

Fake funny animal accounts with a political twist are a popular Twitter trope. There is one for Larry the Cat, the political mouser who camps out on Downing Street. There, too, is an account for Cats against Brexit.

Political satire can often be a stand-in for other things. In the case of @DevinCow, it is dissatisfaction with the policies of Trump and his supporters.

"I'm not so sure what we are seeing is solely a backlash against Nunes," said Jennifer Jacquet, an assistant professor at New York University and the author of "Is Shame Necessary?"

"Instead it echoes a lot of the issues people have" with Mr Nunes and the president, she said. "They are bullies and thin-skinned at the same time." (In her opinion.)

A spokesman for Mr Nunes did not respond to an email seeking comment. But in his lawsuit, the congressman singled out Liz Mair, a Republican strategist who said on Twitter that she would not comment on the lawsuit, and two parody accounts: the cow account and @DevinNunesMom, which was suspended last year.

It seems unlikely this case will succeed in court, given long-standing free-speech protections for parody and opinion. Others have tried suing over fake social media accounts.

For example, Tiffany Dehen, a Trump supporter and college student, sued Twitter in 2017 for US$100 million over a parody account that impersonated and poked fun at her. The case was dismissed last year.

As many were quick to point out, Mr Nunes soon encountered the "Streisand effect," in which his efforts to end a nuisance only called more attention to it.

(The name comes from Barbra Streisand's failed attempt in 2003 to bar people from taking photos of her house.)

Soon after the lawsuit was filed, defenders rallied for @DevinCow. One was Andy Lassner, the executive producer of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

On Monday night, Mr Lassner, who has 356,000 followers, posted a tweet that said, "Let's try and get @DevinCow more followers than @DevinNunes."

His call to arms was retweeted 6,252 times. Over the following days, he urged his followers on.

"Let's bring it home, America," he tweeted Wednesday morning. "God bless @DevinCow."

By Wednesday afternoon, he claimed victory in capital letters. (He added the hashtag #BeButter, a take on Melania Trump's "Be Best" campaign.)

Of course, Twitter does have rules against impersonation, targeted harassment and attacks motivated by bigotry. But in cases of parody, Ms Jacquet said, it might be better for public figures to ignore criticism from little-known Twitter accounts instead of lashing out.

"It's one thing if it's a fake account that looks legitimate," she said. "But this is a cow."

NYTIMES

Government & Economy

Acting Pentagon chief Shanahan investigated over Boeing bias

Britain's May says still 'determined' to deliver Brexit

Trump: China tariffs may remain for 'substantial period'

Singapore hopeful for China-backed Asia trade pact this year

Dutch PM to lose Senate majority as populists surge: exit poll

Trump says Mueller investigation report should be made public

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

lwx_Chan Chun Sing_210319_17.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hopeful for China-backed Asia trade pact this year

BT_20190321_ABIRISH_3729950.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Looking for the pot of gold in Asia's rainbow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening