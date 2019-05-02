You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Disabled or otherwise, we're all on the same team

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM
jayp@sph.com.sg

BT_20190502_JPUNIQLO1_3769003.jpg
Part-time retail associate Ahmad Salim bin Buang, who has Down syndrome, with a store manager. Uniqlo is looking to continue increasing its number of disabled workers.
PHOTO: UNIQLO

Singapore

UNIQLO has been working towards employing at least one person with disability (PWD) per store since 2001 as part of the clothing retailer's global policy of hiring workers with intellectual disabilities.

Today, Uniqlo Singapore employs 28 intellectually disabled workers

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Disability inclusion is a win-win, achievable goal

BT_20190502_FLNOX1_3769000.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Looking through the eyes of the blind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening