FORTITUDE BUDGET

Diversifying operations and talent pool helps medtech firm find new income streams amid Covid-19

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200606_FMT_4138182.jpg
FMT is working on four projects involving Covid-19- related products.
PHOTO: FOREFRONT MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

BT_20200606_WALTER_4138183.jpg
FMT president Walter Tarca says the firm has been able to use its resources to fulfil customers' orders promptly.

Singapore

EAGER to tap Singapore's growing reputation for healthcare innovation and to spread out risks amidst uncertainty elsewhere in the world, homegrown medtech firm Forefront Medical Technologies (FMT) made a concerted effort two years ago to diversify its product and service...

