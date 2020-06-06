Diversifying operations and talent pool helps medtech firm find new income streams amid Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
EAGER to tap Singapore's growing reputation for healthcare innovation and to spread out risks amidst uncertainty elsewhere in the world, homegrown medtech firm Forefront Medical Technologies (FMT) made a concerted effort two years ago to diversify its product and service...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes