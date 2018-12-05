You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Divided UK braces for once-in-a-lifetime Brexit vote

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 3:14 PM

file731vzz4xr7l8c8gxc5a.jpg
As British MPs prepare for a historic vote on the future of Brexit, the country is back on a campaign footing and the bitter divisions of the 2016 referendum have re-surfaced.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON]  As British MPs prepare for a historic vote on the future of Brexit, the country is back on a campaign footing and the bitter divisions of the 2016 referendum have re-surfaced.

Second referendum campaigners are setting up stalls at Christmas markets nationwide, while hardline Brexiteers are pushing their message of a clean break on tours of Britain.

"It really does feel like 2016 all over again," said Politico's Jack Blanchard, reacting to the daily news diet of dire economic forecasts and heated political debates.

Different sides in the debate are urging people to put pressure on their MPs ahead of the December 11 vote, hoping their vision of Britain's future will win the day.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Polls indicate that some Britons -- a minority -- do support Prime Minister Theresa May's compromise deal with Brussels, hoping to put an end to a tortuous debate.

But hardliners instead want a cleaner break to escape the "tentacles" of Europe once and for all, while moderates are campaigning for a deal that binds Britain closer to Europe.

Despite May's repeated denials, another group of Britons is hoping that the confusion created if and when MPs reject May's deal will ultimately lead to a second referendum.

The impression for now is that all options are up for grabs.

"No one's getting more reconciled," said Tom Clarkson, research director at the consultancy BritainThinks.

"Brexit is a massive division," Clarkson said, pointing out that focus groups had revealed family arguments, friendship breakdowns and "an overall mood of pessimism".

- 'Bored of Brexit' -

A poll by Survation last week of 1,030 people found that the Brexit deal was less popular (37 per cent) than remaining in the EU (46 per cent).

But 41 per cent of the same respondents said they wanted their MP to vote in favour of the deal compared to 38 per cent who said they should oppose it.

"There is a difference between what the public want conceptually and what they think should happen now, relative to the current political situation," said Survation chief executive Damian Lyons Lowe.

The pollster said this contradiction created "an impasse that many believe can only be bridged by returning to the polls in another referendum or election".

But even advocates of holding another vote admit that the result could be similar to the 52-48 split in 2016.

Starting its case for MPs to approve the deal, the government has argued that most people simply want Brexit to happen and for the country to move on.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt used the term "BOBs" to describe constituents who are "bored of Brexit".

"They want us to get on with it and deliver Brexit," he said.

The trouble is there are still deep rifts over what kind of Brexit there should be or if there should be Brexit at all.

- 'Brexit advent' -

"It beggars belief that two and a half years after the referendum, and with just months to go before the Article 50 process comes to an end, we are still no nearer to knowing what sort of future we are trying to achieve," wrote Jeremy Warner, a columnist for Daily Telegraph.

The public debate is dominated by hardliners on both sides, creating "a volatile and unpredictable environment," researchers at King's College London wrote in a recent study.

With the government constantly on the brink of collapse, the risk of a no-deal Brexit looming and the prospect of a second referendum in the air, many Britons would agree.

Guardian columnist Marina Hyde wrote: "Get ready for Brexit advent, where a new political hellscape opens every day".

AFP

Government & Economy

Malaysian police to seek extradition of Jho Low, 4 others charged over 1MDB scandal

Fugitive businessman Jho Low's super-yacht will be sold for nine-digit price, says 1MDB lawyer

China is said to be preparing to buy US LNG and soybeans again

More Singapore SMEs expect lower turnover in 2018, cite challenging business climate: DP Info poll

Beijing to offer financial help to companies that keep staff on payrolls

Malaysia records highest trade surplus as exports surge in October

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

Must Read

nm-techdepot-0512.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore unveils plan to help media industry be digital-ready

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Dec 5, 2018
SME

More Singapore SMEs expect lower turnover in 2018, cite challenging business climate: DP Info poll

AK_Singtel_0512.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel puts global cybersecurity businesses under Trustwave umbrella

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening