You are here

Home > Government & Economy
GE2020

DPM Heng in surprise switch as battle lines are drawn for all 93 seats

Pasir Ris-Punggol becomes the first GRC to host a three-cornered fight; two PAP first-time candidates are fielded in single seats as campaign begins
Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20200701_JANOM1N3BX_4161763.jpg
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat leads the PAP slate in the fight for East Coast GRC.
BT PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

BT_20200701_JANOM1N3BX_4161763.jpg
A vehicle festooned with Workers' Party flags.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

Singapore

A CHANGE in scene for Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and a historic three-cornered fight in a group representation constituency (GRC) were among the surprises on Nomination Day, as contests were confirmed for all 93 seats in 31 constituencies for the July 10 General...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 12:36 AM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Jul 1, 2020 12:35 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence up to 98.1 in June, above expectations: survey

[WASHINGTON] The Conference Board on Tuesday said the lifting of lockdowns to stop the coronavirus pushed the US...

Jul 1, 2020 12:13 AM
Technology

India's Chinese app ban seen jolting US$1b expansion of ByteDance

[NEW DELHI] An Indian ban on dozens of Chinese apps following a border clash between the two nations has possibly...

Jul 1, 2020 12:08 AM
Life & Culture

Carl Reiner, American comedy great, dead at 98

[LOS ANGELES] Carl Reiner, a driving force in American comedy as a writer for television pioneer Sid Caesar, partner...

Jun 30, 2020 11:53 PM
Transport

Airbus to announce job cuts after meeting with unions

[PARIS] Airbus SE is poised to make its biggest job cuts ever, as the European planemaker scales back operations to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.