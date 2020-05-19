You are here
DPM Heng to deliver ministerial statement on Covid-19 support measures on May 26
[SINGAPORE] Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver a ministerial statement in Parliament next Tuesday (May 26) on the government's plans to help businesses and individuals adapt and build resilience, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
He will deliver the statement at 3.30pm in the House.
The statement, which is expected to contain the fourth round of Covid-19 support measures since February, will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery.
It will also be covered live on television and radio.
THE STRAITS TIMES
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes