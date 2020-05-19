You are here

DPM Heng to deliver ministerial statement on Covid-19 support measures on May 26

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 6:48 PM

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver a ministerial statement in Parliament next Tuesday (May 26) on the Government's plans to help businesses and individuals adapt and build resilience, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
He will deliver the statement at 3.30pm in the House.

The statement, which is expected to contain the fourth round of Covid-19 support measures since February, will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery.

It will also be covered live on television and radio.

