You are here

Home > Government & Economy

DPM Heng to make ministerial statement for upcoming debate on Covid-19 measures

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 5:45 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

DEPUTY Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver a ministerial statement next Monday on Singapore's progress in tackling Covid-19, the country's fiscal position, and strategies to emerge stronger.

The statement will provide the context for a Supplementary Supply Bill...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thailand eyes 50,000 foreign tourists in Q4, down 99.5%

Sterling falls after Brexit bill opposed by EU passes UK Parliament

Singapore's Covid-19 relief framework changes take effect, with more powers for assessors

GIC, MassMutual to buy Blackstone's 36% stake in UK insurer Rothesay Life

Thailand to consider fresh stimulus measures to revive economy

SFA awards tender for nine HDB carpark rooftop sites for urban farming

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 06:03 PM
Consumer

Caesars to buy William Hill for £2.9b in sports-betting drive

[BENGALURU] US casino operator Caesars Entertainment agreed on Wednesday to buy British-based gambling group William...

Sep 30, 2020 05:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard to cease payment services in Singapore, return funds to customers

WIRECARD entities in Singapore (Wirecard SG) are to cease their payment services here and to return all customers'...

Sep 30, 2020 05:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Silverlake Axis to liquidate wholly owned subsidiary in Japan

MAINBOARD-listed fintech firm Silverlake Axis announced on Wednesday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Silverlake...

Sep 30, 2020 05:37 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand eyes 50,000 foreign tourists in Q4, down 99.5%

[BANGKOK] Thailand is expected to have 50,000 foreign tourists in the fourth quarter of 2020, down 99.5 per cent...

Sep 30, 2020 05:24 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling falls after Brexit bill opposed by EU passes UK Parliament

[LONDON] Sterling fell on Wednesday after Britain's lower house of Parliament approved legislation on Tuesday that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

Brokers' take: DBS upgrades Keppel to 'buy', says O&M review could restore confidence

Temasek prices its longest US$1b 50-year bond at 2.5%

Broker's take: RHB upgrades China Aviation Oil to 'buy' as air traffic improves

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.