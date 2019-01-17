You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Draghi says no recession ahead for euro area despite weakness

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190117_NAHMARIO17_3670886.jpg
Mr Draghi says consumption and investment are still expanding, export growth is still good and the labour market continues to be very strong.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Frankfurt

THE euro-area economy isn't headed for a recession, even though softening momentum underscores the need for European Central Bank stimulus, according to president Mario Draghi.

"The question we should ask is: Is this a sag or heading towards a recession?" Mr Draghi told members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday. "The answer we give is: No, it's a slowdown, which is not headed towards a recession. But it could be longer than expected." The ECB president's remarks followed a spate of disappointing data from across the 19-nation euro area in recent weeks, casting doubt over the economic outlook and leading investors to question whether the central bank will be able to start raising interest rates this year. Officials hold their next policy meeting on Jan 24, the first since ending asset purchases in December.

"We still see a situation where consumption is still expanding, relatively strong, investment still expanding, supported by our monetary policy, export growth is still good and the labour market keeps on being very strong," Mr Draghi said. "All this is happening at lower and lower growth rates."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Draghi spoke after a report showed the German economy expanded in 2018 at the weakest annual pace in five years, only narrowly dodging a recession. He confirmed that the ECB plans to keep interest rates at current levels and reinvest maturing debt for some time. "A significant amount of monetary-policy stimulus is still needed to support the further build-up of domestic price pressures and headline inflation developments over the medium term," he said.

While policymakers have acknowledged the weakening momentum and increased risks to growth, they have cautioned against drawing hasty conclusions. French Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau has said the ECB should wait until spring before reassessing its policy stance. Officials will receive updated economic projections in March.

"For the time to come, it's going to be a continuing uncertainty that changes nature," Mr Draghi said. "This has a cost - the cost is lower confidence. Lower business confidence, lower consumer confidence. That's why we are now assessing the situation." BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

What next for Brexit? Here are 3 main scenarios

KPMG calls for Smart Nation measures

US reversal on online gambling casts a pall over industry

PBOC's record US$83b injection deepens worries about ailing China economy

More Singapore firms offer flexible work schemes: MOM report

Editor's Choice

Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
2 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
3 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

Must Read

Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

What next for Brexit? Here are 3 main scenarios

Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening