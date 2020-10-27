You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Dubai in talks on London air-travel agreement to boost demand

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 1:31 PM

[DUBAI] A plan to open up air travel between Dubai and London is ready and could be implemented once approved by the respective governments, according to the head of the emirate's airport operator.

Testing and quarantine requirements have been agreed by hubs and airlines, Paul Griffiths, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dubai Airports, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Whether they move forward lies "in the hands of politicians" and how they want to balance economic growth with measures to control the rate of infection, he said.

"It's about time that governments actually recognise what a great job the travel and tourism industry is doing in controlling the spread of the virus," the CEO said. Reviving demand for travel is "an essential part of the kick-start of the global economy."

Negotiations with the UK to enable easier journeys between the two destinations is one of several such conversations Dubai Airports is having around the world, according to Mr Griffiths. Securing final agreements is "the next phase we desperately want to move to", he said.

Airlines and aviation groups are urging governments to introduce more so-called air corridors to help spur demand, but bilateral agreements have proved difficult to establish as virus flare-ups trigger strict quarantine requirements that put people off travel.

SEE ALSO

Japan Airlines to post record 230b yen net loss this year: Nikkei

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Opening up is crucial for Dubai International Airport, the busiest airport by international traffic before the pandemic, as it relies heavily on connecting passengers around the globe.

Singapore and Hong Kong announced a travel bubble that's expected to start within weeks, while the former has agreed to business travel from several countries including Germany, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea. India has established bubbles with 17 countries.

A travel corridor between London and New York-adjacent Newark is in the works but is also awaiting the green light from governments, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. A United Airlines Holdings flight between the two destinations recently carried out the first US trial of a new digital health app designed to share virus test results and help unlock the lucrative transatlantic market.

"I think all it would take is one major corridor to sign up and agree, for there to be a whole lot of confidence from other countries," Mr Griffiths said.

OTHER AGREEMENTS IN PROGRESS

Aeroporti di Roma (AdR)is talking to the authorities in other countries about replicating rules on its Rome-Milan route that carries only Covid-19-tested passengers. AdR is in talks with Deutsche Lufthansa, Aeroflot and Emirates about introducing tests for their flights from the Fiumicino hub in the Italian capital. Lufthansa is in talks with the US and Canadian governments to use tests to reopen the trans-Atlantic market.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 01:31 PM
Stocks

China plans to simplify structure of Shenzhen bourse: Caixin

[SHANGHAI] China's securities regulator is planning to simplify the structure of trading boards on the Shenzhen...

Oct 27, 2020 01:13 PM
Garage

ShopBack sells personal finance community Seedly to CompareAsiaGroup

CASHBACK rewards player ShopBack has sold off its stake in Seedly, a personal finance community platform, to Hong...

Oct 27, 2020 12:58 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australian hard rock lithium producer Altura enters administration

[MELBOURNE] Australian lithium producer Altura Mining has entered receivership, administrator KordaMentha said, hit...

Oct 27, 2020 12:54 PM
Real Estate

JTC, URA launch land plots at Farrer Park, Sembawang, Tampines

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday launched a residential with commercial site for tender, while JTC...

Oct 27, 2020 12:45 PM
Banking & Finance

Hedge fund LIM focusing more on distressed trading in Asia

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong-based hedge fund LIM Advisors is focusing more on buying high-yield and distressed bonds and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA Engineering, Singtel, Sembcorp, Ascendas Reit, AIMS Apac Reit

Hot stock: Aspen shares surge 13.6% on plans to transfer to mainboard

Brokers' take: Ascendas Reit upgraded to 'add', analysts note strong fundamentals

Green energy drive: Singapore plans trial import of Malaysian electricity

Sembcorp, SP to create platform with renewable energy cert marketplace, carbon consulting

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for