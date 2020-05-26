You are here

Dubai to allow free movement, business activity from Wednesday

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 11:16 AM

Dubai will begin allowing free movement and business activity to restart from Wednesday, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[CAIRO] Dubai will begin allowing free movement and business activity to restart from Wednesday, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said on Monday.

Starting Wednesday there will be no restrictions on movement or business operations between 6.00 am and 11.00 pm, the Dubai Media office...

