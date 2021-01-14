DuPont's new plant helps boost Singapore as regional chemicals hub

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
US chemical giant DuPont has built a new enzyme-blending factory in Singapore, giving a big boost to the country's push to be Asia-Pacific's speciality chemicals hub.
DuPont did not provide a figure for the investments pumped into what it called the Singapore Flexiblend...
