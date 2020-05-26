You are here

Dutch PM didn't see dying mother due to virus rules

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 6:40 AM

rk_MarkRutte_260520.jpg
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was unable to visit his dying mother in her final weeks because he obeyed coronavirus restrictions against visiting care homes, his office said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

The news about Mr Rutte emerged as Britain was gripped by a political row over allegations...

