You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Dutch want to replace UK as US 'gateway' to Europe: PM

Sat, Jan 23, 2021 - 7:21 AM

nz_Rutte_230156.jpg
The Netherlands wants to be US President Joe Biden's "gateway" to Europe following Britain's departure from the EU, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[THE HAGUE] The Netherlands wants to be US President Joe Biden's "gateway" to Europe following Britain's departure from the EU, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

Mr Rutte said the Dutch were the "most transatlantic" European country and wanted to take over Britain's role following Brexit and the departure of Donald Trump.

The Dutch and the British were longtime free-market allies in the EU where they often positioned themselves against the French and the Germans on trade issues.

"The Netherlands would of course, following the UK's departure from the EU, like to play a special role in that relationship with America, not only as a physical but also a political gateway to Europe," Mr Rutte told a press conference when asked what he would say to the newly-inaugurated Biden when they speak.

"We are of course much smaller than England, but we are mentally - and the Americans see it too - the most transatlantic country in Europe," he added.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"So I would also like to use those old ties... and also try to play a role in the America-Europe relationship."

Mr Rutte said he had not yet spoken to Mr Biden by telephone and did not have a call scheduled, adding however that he had previously met him a few times.

The Dutch prime minister and his cabinet resigned a week ago over a child benefits scandal, but are staying on in a caretaker role until elections in March.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Yellen wins unanimous US Senate panel vote despite Republican tax, debt concerns

Trump impeachment heads to US Senate on Monday, triggering trial

AstraZeneca warns of limited vaccine supplies to Europe

New York state runs out of Covid-19 vaccines: governor

Outrage after troops protecting US Capitol forced to sleep in garage

Pfizer offers 40 million Covid-19 vaccine shots to poorer countries at cost

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 23, 2021 07:25 AM
Government & Economy

Yellen wins unanimous US Senate panel vote despite Republican tax, debt concerns

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate Finance Committee on Friday unanimously approved Janet Yellen's nomination as the first...

Jan 23, 2021 07:19 AM
Government & Economy

Trump impeachment heads to US Senate on Monday, triggering trial

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump will go on trial in the US Senate soon after a fresh impeachment case against the former...

Jan 23, 2021 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

AstraZeneca warns of limited vaccine supplies to Europe

[LONDON] British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca warned Friday that supplies of its coronavirus vaccine to Europe...

Jan 23, 2021 07:14 AM
Real Estate

US housing boomed in 2020 even as pandemic slammed economy

[WASHINGTON] The US housing market boomed in 2020 even as the coronavirus pandemic caused one of the worst economic...

Jan 23, 2021 07:10 AM
Life & Culture

Japan dismisses Olympics cancellation report as teams back Games

[TOKYO] Japan dismissed a report claiming officials see cancelling the Tokyo Olympics as inevitable on Friday, as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore seniors to get Covid-19 jab from Jan 27; household guest cap imposed ahead of CNY

Corporate CNY gatherings disallowed, current workplace measures to remain in place

CapitaLand issues profit warning, expects full-year loss

Lazada/Alibaba and TikTok figure in latest office-leasing deals

Broker's take: Look out for privatisations in small-cap space, says CGS-CIMB

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for