E-government transactions easier, more secure with new app SingPass Mobile

DIGITAL government transactions - such as applying for HDB (Housing and Development Board) flats and checking CPF (Central Provident Fund) balances - can now be conducted more easily and securely with the launch of the SingPass Mobile app.

Available for download on Monday, SingPass Mobile is an additional option for SingPass users to log in through 2-Factor Authentication (2FA), on top of the existing modes of SMS One-Time Password (OTP) and the OneKey token.

2FA is a two step verification process and an extra layer of security to authenticate a user.

With SingPass Mobile, users can log in using their fingerprint, facial recognition (for selected smartphones) or a six-digit passcode. This means that users no longer need to enter their passwords or use a physical token.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Users based overseas will also be able to use SingPass Mobile to transact digitally with the Singapore government.

Kok Ping Soon, chief executive of GovTech, said that GovTech receives some 150,000 requests monthly from SingPass users to reset their passwords. “The new SingPass Mobile app will offer a more convenient login option, as users no longer need to enter their passwords to log in.”

GovTech is the government agency responsible for enabling digital transformation within the public sector, and that is behind SingPass Mobile.

SingPass Mobile also comes with enhanced security features to protect the user’s personal data, said GovTech. For example, when the app detects any potential security breach or presence of malicious software on the mobile device, the user will not be allowed to use the app on the device.

SingPass Mobile will be progressively updated with new features to make it a one-stop touch point for government digital services, GovTech added.

The Business Times understands that at the start of 2019, three or four most-used digital government services will be integrated into the app.

“SingPass Mobile is another step towards our vision for citizens to access government and private sector digital services securely with a single, trusted National Digital Identity,” said Mr Kok.