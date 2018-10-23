Easier, safer access to e-govt services with SingPass Mobile

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGPASS Mobile was launched on Monday to allow individuals to more easily and securely log into digital government services - a development said to be closely watched by countries looking to smooth the interactions between their citizens, government agencies and even businesses
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg