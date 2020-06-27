You are here

GE2020

Economics professor, activist among WP's second batch of GE candidates

Two first-time candidates, other three candidates have previously contested in the 2015 GE
Sat, Jun 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

BT_20200627_SSWP27D_4158063.jpg
Raeesah Begum Farid Khan, a social activist.
PHOTO: WORKERS’ PARTY

BT_20200627_SSWP27D_4158063.jpg
Jamus Lim, associate professor of economics at ESSEC Business School.
PHOTO: WORKERS’ PARTY

BT_20200627_SSWP27D_4158063.jpg
Dennis Tan, a lawyer and former Non-Constituency MP.
PHOTO: WORKERS’ PARTY

BT_20200627_SSWP27D_4158063.jpg
Dylan Ng, a finance professional.
PHOTO: WORKERS’ PARTY

BT_20200627_SSWP27D_4158063.jpg
Ron Tan who works at the National University Health System managing research-related contracts.
PHOTO: WORKERS' PARTY.

Singapore

AMONG the Workers' Party's second batch of candidates introduced on Friday are two first-time candidates, one an economics professor and the other, a social activist.

The activist is Raeesah Begum Farid Khan, 26, founder of Reyna Movement and daughter of former...

