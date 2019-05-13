You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Economies in Asia to dominate 7% growth club in 2020s

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

THE 2020s are set to be the Asian decade, with the continent dominating an exclusive list of economies expected to sustain growth rates of around 7 per cent.

India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Myanmar and the Philippines should all meet that benchmark, according to a research note on Sunday from Madhur Jha, Standard Chartered's India-based head of thematic research, and global chief economist David Mann. Ethiopia and Côte d'Ivoire are also likely to reach the 7 per cent growth pace, which typically means a doubling of gross domestic product every 10 years. That'll be a boon to per-capita incomes, with Vietnam's soaring to US$10,400 in 2030 from about US$2,500 last year, they reckon.

The South Asian group members should be GDP standouts as they'll together account for about one-fifth of the world's population by 2030. The demographic dividend will be a boon for India, while Bangladesh's investments in health and education should juice productivity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Asian dominance of the list is a change from 2010, when the bank first started tracking the economies it expected to grow by around 7 per cent. Back then, there were 10 members evenly split between Asia and Africa: China, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Mozambique.

China is a notable absence from the latest ranking after being a member of the club for almost four decades - reflecting both a slowdown in economic growth and a progression towards higher per-capita incomes that makes faster growth rates more difficult to sustain. Standard Chartered estimates the world's No 2 economy will keep up a 5.5 per cent economic growth pace in the 2020s.

Sub-Saharan African countries also have faded, which the analysts attribute to "waning reform momentum, despite a slowdown in commodity prices". While faster economic growth isn't a panacea - think income inequality, crime, pollution - it tends to come with a lot of positive knock-on effects, the duo wrote.

"Faster growth not only helps to lift people more quickly out of absolute poverty, but is also usually accompanied by better health and education, as well as a wider range of - and better access to - goods and services," they say in the report. "Higher incomes resulting from faster growth also usually reduce socio-political instability and make it easier to introduce structural reforms, creating a virtuous cycle." BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Trump's new tariffs put China at centre of 2020 re-election bid

No-deal Brexit risk bigger than firms think: business chief

EU rich-poor divide widens but bloc still among top in fighting inequality: report

French MPs approve law on speedy Notre-Dame restoration

China outlines 3 disagreements in US trade talks

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 OCBC beats estimates with 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

Must Read

BT_20190513_JLMARVEL_3778780.jpg
May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

lwx_jo cho_130519_4.jpg
May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Marvelstone silent on progress of its plans; web page blank; Lattice 80 UK dissolved

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening