You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Economists expect MAS to flatten S$NEER slope in upcoming review

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 2:14 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ECONOMISTS are expecting the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to flatten the slope of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band in its upcoming monetary policy review.

OCBC, UOB, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank are expecting the slope of the S$NEER to flatten or head towards neutral, which would mean a zero appreciation path.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered Bank, DBS Bank, JPMorgan and HSBC are expecting a re-centring of the policy band, which will provide a further boost to the economy, according to various reports released the past week.

For OCBC Bank, a flattened S$NEER slope reflects the preference for a softer S$NEER. OCBC is also expecting the width of the policy band to remain unchanged.

UOB economists Barnabas Gan and Peter Chia reiterated their base call for MAS to ease policy to neutral, from a currently perceived +0.5 per cent appreciation slope. This is while keeping the width of the policy band and its centre unchanged, according to a March 18 note.  

SEE ALSO

Covid-19: Disruptions in global supply chains may be worse than for Sars

Standard Chartered, meanwhile, is expecting MAS to re-centre the S$NEER policy band lower to the prevailing S$NEER level at the time of the policy meeting. Currently, the S$NEER index is estimated to be 1.7 per cent below the middle of the policy band.

DBS foreign exchange strategist Philip Wee expects MAS to ease monetary policy by ending the modest and gradual appreciation path of the S$NEER policy band. This is along with a downward re-centring of the band by up to 2 per cent, Mr Wee said in a March 19 note. 

Similarly, HSBC is foreseeing a downward re-centring by as much as 2 per cent - which it views is justified given the sharp hit to growth expected in the first quarter.

Barclays economist Brian Tan previously told The Business Times that he is expecting MAS to both flatten the slope of the S$NEER and re-centre it lower.

MAS will be releasing its six-monthly monetary policy statement (MPS) slightly earlier than usual on March 30, 8am. The early release is not an off-cycle move. The MPS was previously expected to be delivered in April.

Government & Economy

Italy sees second successive drop in virus deaths

Trump considers reopening US economy over health experts’ objections

Spanish soldiers find bodies in retirement homes

Bank of Thailand may cut policy rate again as virus risks mount

South Korea doubles rescue package to 100t won amid coronavirus woes

Hand-washing: a luxury millions of Yemenis can't afford

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 02:18 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore general insurance sector falls into red with S$28m underwriting loss

THE General Insurance Association of Singapore (GIA) recorded an underwriting loss of S$28 million last year, versus...

Mar 24, 2020 01:46 PM
Garage

Nomura invests US$25m in Singapore waste management firm Blue Planet

WASTE management firm Blue Planet Environmental Solutions has raised US$25 million from Japanese brokerage and...

Mar 24, 2020 01:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Compulsory no-pay leave for SIA pilots starts April amid coronavirus hit

SINGAPORE Airlines' (SIA) pilots will be placed on compulsory no-pay leave (CNPL) of between four and seven days a...

Mar 24, 2020 01:26 PM
Life & Culture

New York Philharmonic cancels season because of coronavirus

[NEW YORK] The New York Philharmonic cancelled the remainder of its season Monday, bowing to the reality that the...

Mar 24, 2020 01:14 PM
Government & Economy

Italy sees second successive drop in virus deaths

[ROME] Italy reported a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections from a coronavirus that has...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.