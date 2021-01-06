You are here

Economists look to growth in Singapore retail sales by Q1 2021

November slide eases to 1.9%, a big improvement from October's 8.5%
Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 5:50 AM
SINGAPORE'S retail sales could return to positive growth as early as the first quarter of this year, said economists encouraged by the slowing decline seen in November's data.

Overall takings at the till fell 1.9 per cent in November, a surprising improvement over October...

