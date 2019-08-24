You are here

Home > Government & Economy
INFLATION WATCH

Economists now expect easing of Singdollar slope in October

They also warn that growth risks remain, as core inflation cools to three-year low in July
Sat, Aug 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

nz_sgd_240822.jpg
Singapore's central bank pulled back its full-year inflation outlook on Friday, as July figures fell below expectations to a three-year low.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Cooling costs

Singapore

Singapore's central bank pulled back its full-year inflation outlook on Friday, as July figures fell below expectations to a three-year low.

Less than a fortnight after Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) chief economist Edward Robinson reiterated a core inflation forecast of 1 per cent to 2 per cent, his team's view has now moved from "near the mid-point" to the lower half of the range.

MAS core inflation, which excludes private transport and housing costs, slipped to 0.8 per cent in July, its weakest showing since April 2016, down from 1.2 per cent in June.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, all-items inflation cooled for a second consecutive month to 0.4 per cent in July, from 0.6 per cent in June. Headline inflation is expected to range from 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent for the full year, following a forecast downgrade in February.

HSBC economist Liu Yun observed in a report: "The main drag came from declining energy prices, which made negative contributions to the core for the first time since 2017."

The MAS and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) had noted in February that a downturn in oil prices was weighing on inflation expectations - and energy costs remain muted.

The cost of electricity and gas fell by 7 per cent year on year in July, widening from a 4.8 per cent drop in the month before. National liberalisation of the electricity market has been flagged as one culprit for the depression since its roll-out last November.

Still, United Overseas Bank economist Barnabas Gan noted that the fading inflation pressures "come in tandem with the slowdown in Singapore's economic fundamentals".

Official forecasters cut the full-year gross domestic product (GDP) outlook for the second consecutive quarter on Aug 13 to between zero growth and 1 per cent; the forecast for exports was slashed to a decline of between 8 per cent and 9 per cent.

Now, the MAS and MTI have again said that "external sources of inflation are likely to be benign" and "acceleration in inflationary pressures is unlikely" on factors such as slower GDP growth and global uncertainty.

Worse yet, private-sector analysts warned on Friday of further risks to inflation: Citi's Kit Wei Zheng and Ang Kai Wei flagged a wider slowdown in consumption; Maybank Kim Eng's Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye suggested that the prices of made-in-China goods would weaken on the back of a weakening yuan and the US-China trade war.

Generally, private-sector economists now expect a half-point easing of the Singdollar slope at the next MAS policy meeting in October - but have not ruled out a return to the zero bias stance that prevailed for six years until some tightening in April last year.

Editor's Choice

Aug 23, 2019
Technology

Demand for tech jobs in Singapore grew 20% over last year: report

Aug 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 net profit up 24% at S$183.7m

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190824_ABBRUNCH24P1_3871563.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Brunch

Back to school: Is the Singapore global schoolhouse back in business?

BT_20190824_MLAMAZON24_3872549.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Brazil faces global backlash over Amazon fires

BT_20190824_TARIFF24_3872662.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Government & Economy

China to slap additional tariffs on US$75b of US goods

nz_worker_240819.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Median-income among older workers to gain most from changes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly