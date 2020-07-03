You are here

Home > Government & Economy
GE2020

Economy, NCMP-vs-elected MP debate at front and centre on third day of campaigning

Population target, foreign labour also feature in discourse online and interviews on the ground
Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20200703_JAWRAP3_4164277.jpg
The PAP's Yip Hon Weng (right) and the PSP's Kayla Low crossed paths during their walkabouts in Yio Chu Kang SMC on Thursday.
BT PHOTO: GIN TAY

Singapore

TWO vastly different issues - economic concerns and elected representation - dominated the discourse on Thursday, the third day of campaigning in the lead-up to the July 10 General Election.

This duality was clear not just in the first round of party political broadcasts...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 12:22 AM
Transport

Tesla deliveries slipped in Q2 even as pandemic hit

[NEW YORK] Tesla reported a modest decline in new-car deliveries for the second quarter, as sales in China in other...

Jul 3, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

US factory orders rebound in May

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rebounded in May, suggesting a turnaround in manufacturing, though...

Jul 2, 2020 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

Hundreds arrested after European police hack crime chat network

[THE HAGUE] Police said Thursday they had arrested more than 800 people across Europe after shutting down an...

Jul 2, 2020 11:43 PM
Government & Economy

Trump cheers US economy after June jobs surge despite virus

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed new data showing huge jobs gains in June, but continued to...

Jul 2, 2020 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

WP supports broad-based, inclusive economic growth: Sylvia Lim

THE Workers' Party (WP) supports economic growth that is broad-based and inclusive, chairperson Sylvia Lim...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.