Economy watchers trim Singapore 2019 GDP forecasts

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE is headed for a slowdown, private-sector analysts said, while agreeing that the US-China trade war is the top risk to the economy.
Growth in next year's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to ease by a wider margin than was projected three months ago,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg