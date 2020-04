Former Ecuador president Rafael Correa was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for corruption during his 10-year term in office, the attorney general's office said on Tuesday.

Correa, who was president from 2007-17 but now lives in exile in Belgium, was one of 18 people convicted of bribery, the attorney general's office said on Twitter.

AFP