EDB to back corporate ventures with strategy, networking, capital
Its New Ventures arm wants Singapore to be destination for large corporates to create new ventures
Singapore
LARGE corporates looking to start new enterprises can get strategic advice, networking help and even risk-sharing investment from the New Ventures arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).
EDB assistant managing director Beh Kian Teik, who oversees this arm,
