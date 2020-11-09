You are here

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 4:04 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,064.

There were no cases in the community or workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home...

