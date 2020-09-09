You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Election countdown starts in Myanmar under coronavirus shadow

Aung San Suu Kyi still popular even amid ethnic conflict, and her party is viewed as favouring the Bamar majority
Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200909_MYANMAR9_4233248.jpg
Supporters of the National League for Democracy in red at the trishaw station in Yangon on Tuesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Yangon

MYANMAR'S election campaign began on Tuesday, and Aung San Suu Kyi's party is tipped for victory, with the Nobel laureate much loved at home despite her reputation shattered overseas.

She is appealing for a landslide to counter the still-mighty military. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) party swept to power in 2015 - the first national polls since the Southeast Asian nation emerged from decades of junta rule.

This time, the coronavirus pandemic threatens to derail the vote, but that is doing little to deter NLD supporters.

A tide of red NLD paraphernalia is rising, with printing shops in overdrive to produce stickers, T-shirts and the 2020 face-mask accessory.

SEE ALSO

Soilbuild Construction injects additional S$9.4m into Myanmar business

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"I support the NLD because I love Mother Suu," declared Zaw Min, 43, whose Yangon trishaw stood festooned with the party's flags, matching his red T-shirt, baseball cap and mask.

But the armed forces are still hugely powerful in a country governed under a constitution written by the former junta.

The military controls three key ministries and a quarter of the parliamentary seats - effectively giving the institution a veto on legislation.

In August, Ms Suu Kyi reminded the country on Facebook why her party needed every vote: "We cannot just get more than 50 per cent of elected seats like in a normal democracy."

Once hailed as a democracy icon, she has seen her international standing plummet in recent years over allegations that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya Muslim community.

NLD fervour still rages across much of the majority-Bamar heartlands, but a flagging peace process in a nation rent by conflict - and a perception the NLD acts only for the dominant Bamar group - means a likely boon for ethnic minority parties.

The ruling party's principal foe, the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), sees this as an opening.

The party's leader Than Htay said: "I'm trying to build understanding with ethnic parties."

But the coronavirus pandemic could still upend the vote with case numbers quadrupling in the last three weeks - even if they remain relatively low at just 1,610, with eight deaths so far.

Campaign events will be limited to a maximum of 50 people. Many are even calling for the election to be postponed, but Ms Suu Kyi would be loath to delay, said Yangon-based analyst Richard Horsey.

She has led the nation's fight against the pandemic and delaying would be "a sign that she's not winning the battle".

If her hand is forced, a postponement of more than two months would theoretically cause a constitutional crisis and even the invocation of a state of emergency.

But Mr Horsey predicts the government and military would reach a consensus to head off any political fallout.

Many observers expect the vote to be cancelled in the worst conflict areas, including northern Rakhine state - likely fuelling further discontent.

Rakhine was also where the military drove out hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims in 2017 - operations that have now led to genocide charges being laid at Myanmar's door.

The disenfranchisement of refugees and most of the 600,000 Rohingya still in Myanmar - stripped of citizenship and rights - raises "fundamental doubts" about the election's credibility, said Human Rights Watch. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore's business hub goal needs global talent: Chan

Alcohol-free karaoke outlets among proposals to help nightlife players reopen

Employment outlook for Q4 worsens among firms in Singapore

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

Thailand approves job measures, calls for economic revamp

Japan wants progress on UK trade deal

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 12:19 AM
Transport

Boeing records first 737 MAX order in 2020, cancellations rise

[CHICAGO] Boeing secured its first 737 MAX order in 2020, while also recording more cancellations as customers...

Sep 9, 2020 12:15 AM
Consumer

New 5G iPhone expected at Apple online event Sept 15

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple on Tuesday fired off invitations to a Sept 15 online event expected to introduce a new-...

Sep 9, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia adds Twitter, Zoom to tech companies that must pay 10% VAT

[JAKARTA] Indonesia on Tuesday added 12 more companies, including social media firm Twitter and video-conferencing...

Sep 9, 2020 12:00 AM
Transport

US passenger airline traffic rising, but still down sharply over 2019

[WASHINGTON] US passenger airline traffic continues to rebound over historic lows after the coronavirus pandemic,...

Sep 8, 2020 11:55 PM
Transport

Uber promises 100% electric vehicles by 2040, commits US$800m to help drivers switch

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies on Tuesday said every vehicle on its global ride-hailing platform will be electric by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.