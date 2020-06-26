Election digest

Get our introductory offer at only
SingFirst party dissolved
SINGAPOREANS First (SingFirst) has been dissolved. The party's chief Tan Jee Say said the decision was made as the party believes a strong opposition would be best achieved with consolidation. He added the party has re-directed several potential...
