Election digest

Tan Cheng Bock says will not take up NCMP seat
PROGRESS Singapore Party (PSP) chief and West Coast GRC candidate Tan Cheng Bock said the expanded Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) scheme is a ploy to entice voters not to vote for the opposition. He added that he would decline an...
