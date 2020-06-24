Election will give new government fresh mandate to deal with pandemic fallout

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he is calling the General Election now to seek a new mandate, as Singaporeans and the government must work closely together to overcome the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"An election now - when things are relatively...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes